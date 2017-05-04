Sheguiandah family of five loses home to fire

Community seeking donations for family

SHEGUIANDAH—Manitoulin has seen its fourth house fire in as many weeks as a fire tore through a Sheguiandah First Nation home Thursday afternoon, destroying the house belonging to a family of five.

The house belonged to Kim Waindubence and Dave Doucette and their three children, a 12-year-old boy, 11-year-old girl and a four-year-old girl. The family is in need of donations as they begin to piece their lives back together.

The family dog survived the fire but suffered from smoke inhalation and at the advisement of the family veterinarian, was put down.

Family member Nicole Waindubence is spearheading the collection that includes clothes, household items and monetary donations with items to be dropped off at the Sheguiandah First Nation Elders’ Centre, 11108A Highway 6, across from the Manitoulin Trading Post.

A bank account for the family will soon be set up as well. Stay tuned as this information becomes available.

Photos courtesy of Joe Hannah