Hot tub fire heavily damages Little Current residence

LITTLE CURRENT—The recent spate of Island fires continued last week when a 4 am call on April 25 came into the Northeast Town fire department about a house fire in Little Current.

“We got a call around 4:04 am about a fire in a hot tub,” said fire chief Darren Bailey, whose team arrived on the scene about five minutes after the call arrived. “Within five minutes we were on scene, but when we got there we discovered the fire had spread to the house and the house was fully engaged, having spread up through the soffit and facia.”

Despite the progress of the fire, no one was hurt in the blaze. “Everyone was outside and safe,” he noted.

When the fire department arrived, there were flames coming from the back of the house and the roof, but the team got swiftly to work. “Within about 20 minutes we had the bulk of the fire beat down,” he said, but the team remained on scene until 6:15 am. “We wanted to monitor it,” said Mr. Bailey.

The exact cause of the fire is still undetermined, noted Mr. Bailey, but the Office of the Fire Marshal is not involved. “The insurance company is investigating.”

Fire Chief Bailey said that he was “absolutely impressed with my team” in the way they responded and handled the early morning blaze, despite most of them being yanked from their beds at a moment’s notice.