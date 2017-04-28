Larfage donates to Angel Bus

MELDRUM BAY—Lafarge has again this year made a significant donation towards the Angel Bus. The Angel Bus is run by a not-for-profit volunteer group to provide accessible transportation to Manitoulin Island’s West End.

“We are so thankful to have both individuals and corporations supporting the Angel Bus,” stated Sandy Cook, a member of the Angel Bus committee, on Monday of this week. “Lafarge has been with us from the beginning and we are so appreciative of their consistent and generous financial support.”

Ms. Cook noted, “Lafarge has provided a donation toward the Angel Bus every year. It is simply amazing the support we receive. Lafarge has contributed $5,000 annually, this being the third year.”