HPV Awareness committee plans full agenda of events

GORE BAY—Folks may have noticed a number of posters appearing in Gore Bay and region announcing the events being planned by the HPV Awareness Committee as part of the committee’s HPV Awareness Campaign.

“We would like to bring you up to date about our HPV Awareness Campaign,” noted committee member Valinda Fogal in a communication to the Recorder. “As you may have noticed we have been posting posters around and about. One poster is advertising a dance on May 20 at Gore Bay community hall.”

Ms. Fogal noted that the dance will have a country theme, with the Double Barrel Band supplying the music. “We would advise you to buy your tickets soon, as they are selling quickly.”

On Canada Day, July 1, the HPV campaign is hosting a pancake breakfast in the Royal Canadian Legion basement. The breakfast will be complete with a silent auction. “Keep a watch out for purchasing advance tickets to this event,” advises Ms. Fogal.

Harbour Days are always an exciting time in the community. “On Saturday, July 22 at 2 pm, plan on attending the Redneck Horseshoe tournament,” said Ms. Fogal. “Location and rules will be published later. So, grab a partner and start practicing people.”

Events are also being planned for the Frosty Cup next December, including a breakfast and spaghetti supper. “Keep your eyes open for posters, it is going to be quite the year,” she said.

All proceeds from these events go towards the HPV Awareness Campaign. “Look for flyers as to where to donate to the cause,” said Ms. Fogal. “If you feel you don’t want to come out to these events.”

Not to forget, t-shirts, head gear and ribbons have been designed for the committee. “These will be available at the dance and at future events,” she said, but you don’t have to wait to pick one up. “Any time you feel you would like to have any of these items, please feel free to call.”

Ms. Fogal and her committee, which includes Linda Witty, Barry Rideout, Greta Lane, Leo Orford and Nicky Middleton, wish to express their sincere appreciation for the communities’ continued support towards this worthy cause. Any monies raised from all the events and activities will go towards helping anyone local who has HPV and needs financial assistance.