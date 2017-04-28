Grade 4/5 students successfully raise, stock fish in Gore Bay

GORE BAY—Despite some challenges over the past few months, the Grade 4/5 class at Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay completed another successful fish raising activity this winter, with fish eggs provided by the Gore Bay Fish and Game Club.

“Your fish raising program has been a great success again this year,” said Ian Anderson, a member of the GBFGC, who along with fellow club member Ches Witty helped the students stock the fish on Friday of last week. “You encountered some challenges this year in raising the fish, but persevered.”

The Grade 4/5 students and teacher Heather Jefkins thanked the members of the GBFGC for allowing the class the opportunity to raise the fish over the winter and stock them in an area near Bickell’s Creek.

“The fish are extremely healthy and look great,” said Mr. Anderson.

Ms. Jefkins said, “we encountered some challenges in raising the fish this year. The students learned the valuable lesson that it’s tough to raise fish. We are proud of the fish we have left to stock.”