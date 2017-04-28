Flood watch issued for French River

The Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry – Sudbury District is advising area residents along the French River that a Flood Watch is in effect for this area of the District.

The French River area is continuing to experience high flows and water levels, caution is advised. Within the French River area, there is the potential for flooding in low-lying areas and residents may wish to take action necessary to secure or protect property in flood-prone or vulnerable areas.

MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Description of Weather System

Rainfall associated with a couple of low pressure systems are currently tracking across Ontario and are forecasted to bring scattered rainfall/snowfall for northeastern Ontario. Daytime highs for most of northeastern Ontario over the next few days are anticipated to be between zero to 10 degrees. The flows in the French River are already high and this weather system should increase flows and levels in the river.

Description of Current Conditions

Water levels and flows in the French River are expected to remain elevated through the coming weekend from past precipitation and snow melt. Runoff from the remaining snow pack will increase over the next week as temperatures gradually increase and contribute to, or maintain existing high water levels in the French River.

The storage capacity of Lake Nipissing is low considering the current water level and the amount of snow (water equivalent) left on the watershed. The current five-day forecast includes the potential for precipitation, however the temperatures, with above zero nighttime lows, may lead to increased runoff from the melting snowpack.

Municipalities and residents along the French River are encouraged to prepare for the potential for high water levels.

We are watching the progress of this system and will update this message as needed.

A close watch on local forecasts and conditions is recommended.

Expiry Date:

This message will expire on Tuesday, May 02 2017, 12:00 AM

Terminology: Notification Levels

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high winds or other conditions

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that high flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters, anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected.

FLOOD WATCH: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and municipalities

FLOOD WARNING: flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses and municipalities.