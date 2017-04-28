150 Gifts of Warmth challenge proving to be very successful

GORE BAY—The 150 Gifts of Warmth challenge that a group of local women initiated has proven to be a huge success.

“It is wonderful, and people have been so generous,” stated Sylvia Kemp, one of three Gore Bay and area women who spearheaded the 150 Gifts of Warmth Challenge about five weeks ago. “We have already received 103 items.”

Believing it is important that Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home (Gore Bay) residents would benefit from more community involvement and should be part of Canada’s birthday celebrations, the local ladies organized a challenge to do both.

Ms. Kemp along with Brenda Strain and Barbara Barfoot are spearheading the campaign. They came up with the idea of the 150 gifts of warmth and contacted the Lodge about doing this. Lodge volunteer Sandy Cook and Gloria Hall were both very excited about the program and getting it started.

Copying from the “ParticipACTION” initiative of 150 activities to do for Canada’s birthday, they set up an effort to create “150 Gifts of Warmth” by December 2017 in support of family services, church Christmas mitten trees and any other groups needing these items for next winter. The challenge is to knit, crochet, or weave mittens, scarves, or hats for December’s “warmth drives.” This includes other people in the community joining in as well.

Community members are invited to provide supplies and to join the Lodge residents on Thursday afternoons each week to do a little crafting and visiting. Community members are also invited to supply finished items to add to the effort. Thursday afternoon sessions began March 23 and will take place between 1 pm and 3 pm in the front lounge at the Lodge.

“Yes, we have set the end of the year for the program challenge to continue to and even if we reach our goal of 150 items I think we will continue the program. These type of items are always needed,” said Ms. Kemp.