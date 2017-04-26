Farm Facts and Furrows

by OMAFRA Ag Rep Brian Bell

OFA Survey About Wildlife Damage to Crops:

Please contribute! The OFA is looking for information about wildlife damage to crops in the North. The OFA has created a wildlife damage survey that can be completed online at www.nofiaon.wixsite.com/ofanorth/wildlife-survey

Carleton grants available

Would you choose to apply to an environmental or soil health grant program on your farm? What program design would you prefer? Researchers at Carleton University are looking for farmers to participate in a 15-20 minute confidential online survey. You could inform future programs for Ontario farmers, support scientific research, and enter a draw for a chance to win one of 30 gas cards valued between $20 and $200. The study is being conducted by Elen Lemaitre-Curri (PhD candidate), supervised by Professor Stephan Schott in the School of Public Policy and Administration, Carleton University. To participate in the survey: https://cuhealth.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eLGIE3CsO0iHpk1. Additional information on the research, the draw, or how your information will be protected, please contact: elen.lemaitrecurri@carleton.ca