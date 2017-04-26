Dominic Giroux Named CEO of Health Sciences North and HSN Research Institute

Today marks an exciting new path for Health Sciences North (HSN) and Health Sciences North Research Institute (HSNRI), as we announce the appointment of Dominic Giroux as HSN and HSNRI CEO, effective October 2, 2017. Dominic is the President and Vice-Chancellor at Laurentian University.

Dominic is an experienced, bilingual CEO with significant knowledge of Northeastern Ontario, including Francophone and Indigenous partners. Dominic brings an open, communicative style, and a successful track record of helping public sector organizations navigate change and deliver results. Working with our exceptional senior management team, these attributes will help advance clinical excellence, physician and employee engagement.

As Dr. Denis Roy prepares to step down at the end of June 2017, the Board of Directors would like to thank him for his passion and vision. Dr. Roy helped create and position HSN as a globally recognized academic health sciences centre. He has inspired a culture of innovation, learning and patient-centred care that Dominic’s skills and vision will continue to build upon.

As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for HSN, HSNRI and Northern Ontario.