Victoria Josephine Wemigwans, passed away peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, Little Current, Ontario on April 22, 2017 at 2:43 am. She is remembered and loved fondly by her daughter, grandchildren, great-grand-children, siblings and many other family and friends. Please join us at her home at 722 Kaboni Road, Wikwemikong, Ontario on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 6 pm to dusk to celebrate her life with a potluck dinner and social gathering. A grand send off at dusk to follow.