September 9, 1972 – April 16, 2017

44 years

In loving memory of Rosanne Shelly Bisschops of Sudbury who passed away on April 16, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. Dear daughter of Isabelle (John) and Eugene “Shawn” (predeceased). Beloved wife of Gregory. Loving mother of Dillan (Terri), Shondah (Ryan), Jordan, Sebastian, Keannu and step-daughters Jenny and Jayde. Loving sister of Barry (Cheryl), Cindy (Darrell). Proud grandmother of Isabella, Shawn, Seth, Saul and Harlow. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her Godchildren. Rosanne was very outgoing, forgiving, kind, and had a smile that brightened up everyone’s day. She made friends everywhere and loved to share her humour and positivity. Rosanne’s love of music gave her comfort during difficult times, and always kept family photos close to her heart. She enjoyed being a registered nurse and loved being an aunt and grandmother. She was anxiously awaiting the new arrival of her upcoming grandbaby. Family and gathered at Rabbit Island Centre from 1 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Funeral Mass was held 11 am on Monday, April 24, 2017 at Holy Cross Mission. Cremation.