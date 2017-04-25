Missing Hamilton man found dead in wooded area in M’Chigeeng

On Wednesday, March 15, 2017, the UCCM Anishnaabe Police received a report of a missing person from a residence in M’Chigeeng. Members of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police, North Shore Search and Rescue, and Ontario Provincial Police have been actively searching for the missing person.

On Monday, April 24th, police continued search efforts with the assistance of 2 Canine Units from the Ontario Provincial Police. Upon searching a wooded area, adjacent to Highway 540 in M’Chigeeng, the missing subject was located. The male party was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as a 35-year-old male from Hamilton, Ontario. Foul play is not suspected. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.