Ida Nelder passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2017 in her 96th year. Beloved mother of Gordon (Iris) of Richmond, B.C., Rev. Jamie (Norma) of Thunder Bay and Elaine (Rick) Bradley of Meldrum Bay. Beloved grandmother of Michael (Cindy) Babcock, Amy Nelder, Christopher (Jessi) Nelder and Jessica Nelder, great-grandmother of Natasha Babcock. Ida will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her husband Noland, parents Sidney and Augusta (Mumford) Gordon and siblings Charlie, Billy, Annie, Alice, Bertha and Ruth. Judith Ida Evelyn Gordon was born in Swift Current, Saskatchewan in 1922 and was quite proud of her stubble jumper heritage. She arrived in Sudbury in 1940, with her sister and brother-in-law Arnold and Ruth O’Brien with the intent to plant a church. The result was Glad Tidings Tabernacle, Ida was a lifelong member. She was a woman of great faith and impacted many, many people. Many came to her for advice and prayer. She married Noland Nelder on April 16, 1941. They were together for 59 years. Ida has fought the good fight, she has finished her race, she kept the faith and has now been awarded her crown of righteousness. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Spring Bay Pentecostal Church from 7 pm to 9 pm and on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 12 noon to 1 pm, where the funeral service will be held at 1 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Spring Bay Pentecostal Church or the Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary (Angel Bus) as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.