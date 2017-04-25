GWEN THORNE (NEE ENOSSE)

October 26, 1948 – April 18, 2017

Gwen will be deeply missed by her loving husband Melvin Thorne and she was a devoted mother of Wanda Thorne (Dave). Loving grandmother of Steven. Dear daughter of Madeline (Osawaiens) and Ambrose Enosse (both predeceased). Dear sister of Marguerite Enosse (predeceased), Daniel Enosse (predeceased), Joyce Enosse (predeceased), Ursula Corbiere (predeceased)(Gordon), Theresa McKay (Gary predeceased), Howard Enosse (predeceased), Stella Enosse, Henry Enosse (predeceased), Kenneth Enosse and Shirley Enosse. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She will be especially missed by her canine companion Buddy. Gwen was a very loving, caring and compassionate women who loved helping her family and strangers. Gwen loved doing crossword puzzles everyday, listening to Newfie music, country music and window shopping at the malls, especially Giant Tiger and keeping her families house’s clean. She will be deeply missed by all her family and everyone who has known her. Rested at St. Anthony Daniel Church, Kaboni after 2 pm on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Funeral Mass was at St. Anthony Daniel Church, Kaboni on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11 am. Burial in the Wikwemikong Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home. Donations in her memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.