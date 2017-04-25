ARLENE JOYCE SCHUT

February 29, 1932 – April 12, 2017

A resident of Mindemoya, died peacefully at Mindemoya Hospital, on April 12, 2017 at the age of 85, after a long struggle with many health problems. Beloved wife of Ray Schut. Loving mother of Sandra (Reg), Randy (Betty), and Mike (Maggie). Adoring grandmother of Chris (Shelly), Rhonda, Jennifer, Forrest, Darren, Tommy Ray, Tanya, Craig (Lisa), and Jody. Proud great-grandmother of 18 great-grandchildren. Arlene enjoyed her travels, cross stitching, playing music, and watching Detroit Tigers ball games. Family and friends will gather at Mindemoya Missionary Church on April 28, 2017 for a visitation at 3 pm and a service, (officiated by Pastor Ray Kloestra) at 4 pm, followed by a light lunch. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Arlene’s honour to the Gideons.