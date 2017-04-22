Police warn of possible traffic disruption this afternoon on Paris St in Sudbury

The Greater Sudbury Police Service would like to advise the public of possible traffic disruptions this afternoon, around 12:00 p.m. along Paris Street in Greater Sudbury.

Community members in support of “March for Science” are planning a march leaving from Health Sciences North located at 41 Ramsey Lake Road.

The “March for Science” champions robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity. They unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest.

The expected route for this march will affect the flow traffic on the following roadways; Ramsey Lake Road, Paris Street, Brady Street and Minto Street.

The march will begin at 12:00 p.m. and is expected to conclude around 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Motorists may encounter traffic delays along Paris Street during that time.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service respects everyone’s right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

The role of the Greater Sudbury Police Service is to ensure public safety and to keep the peace. Activities may interrupt the normal flow of traffic. Officers will be present during the march, working with organizers to ensure the safe and orderly movement of traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to be patient when travelling in the vicinity of the Downtown core this afternoon and to be respectful of all pedestrians. Motorists may want to consider alternate routes when navigating along Paris Street between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. this afternoon.