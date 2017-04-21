MacDougall Night held at Masonic Lodge

GORE BAY—On Thursday, April 13, the Masonic Lodge in Gore Bay (#472), held a very special and unique meeting.

Not only was a new candidate initiated, but all of the officers for the evening were relatives (mostly descendants) of Lauchlan MacDougall, who settled on the East Bluff of Gore Bay in 1884.

Also, all of the ritual work was also done by the “MacDougalls.” They were piped into the lodge, and a family tree of current and past lodge members was on display.

Dan Clark, current Master of Doric Lodge (Little Current), wore the Masonic apron of his grandfather Lauchie McCannell. Bill Clark wore the regalia of Bill MacDougall (Manitowaning) that Bill would have worn when he was the Deputy District Grand Master in 1975. Scott McDougall, who is the current Master of Gore Bay Lodge, was presented with a Lewis Jewel (father and son both being Masons), by his father Loyalle McDougall.