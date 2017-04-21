C.C. McLean P.S. Colts Going Strong!

By Rachael Orford

Happy Earth Day! (Yes, I realize Earth Day is tomorrow). Hope everyone had a good Easter!

Now that the Easter Bunny has been here and is gone, the students are back to work. The Grade 3s and 6s are working extra hard. They have EQAO testing at the end of May to prepare for.

Today, April 21, we are having spirit day and Earth Day clean-up! You may see the staff and students out cleaning up the garbage around town.

Now you can go out on Earth Day (Saturday, April 22) and do your part. Even a few pieces of garbage make a difference. Time to make the earth a safe and clean place for everyone!

Also, today is Jump Rope for Heart Jump Day! Grades 3-6 will be in the gym jumping rope with their friends and having lots of fun! Other than helping the Heart and Stroke Foundation, this has to be the highlight of Jump Rope for Heart.

Have you heard the joke about the jump rope? Eh, let’s skip it.

Now, where is everyone getting all of this energy? The students are being provided vegetables and fruit every week via the Northern Fruit and Vegetable Program. These fruit and vegetables are served in the daily morning snack bin. Some things students have access to are whole apples, dried cherries, carrot sticks, pineapple chunks, mini cucumbers, apple sauce, strawberries and much more!

Two jokes about fruits and vegetables: 1. Why did the grape stop in the middle of the road? Because he ran out of juice. 2. What did the father tomato say to the baby tomato while on a family walk? Ketchup.

There is a silent auction happening at the school soon. Our school council is organizing a fundraiser. Each class has a specific theme and are asking students to bring things in that relate to their classes theme. Items are asked to be sent in with your child or grandchild on or before Thursday, April 27. The baskets for the silent auction will be on display at the school the evening of the Spring concert, May 4. Bidding will run throughout May.

Joke of the week: How do you cut a wave in half? You use a sea saw.

Upcoming events include the Spring Concert, a P.D. Day, and Pizza Day.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve.”