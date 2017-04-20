Shoplifting in Espanola

On April 15th, 2017 at 2:26 pm, the Espanola Police Service responded to another complaint from a local grocery store of a shoplifter apprehended by store security. When the officer attended it was determined that a male from Espanola had attempted to steal $75 in grocery items from the store, by concealing the items in his child’s baby stroller. The attempted theft was witnessed by store security and the male was arrested as he attempted to leave the store without paying for the hidden items. The male was charged with one count of Theft Under $5000.00, and will appear in Espanola Court on June 5th, 2017.

Further investigation revealed that the male’s spouse, who had attended the store with him, had been previously trespassed from entering the store as a result of a prior theft incident. She was charged with the offence of Entering a Premise When Entry Prohibited.

In addition to receiving a criminal charge, which could result in a criminal record, the male was also trespassed from entering any grocery store, associated to the grocery store chain.