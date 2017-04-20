Rainbow Schools turn off the lights for Earth Day on April 21st

Rainbow District School Board invites students and staff to turn off the lights for Earth Day on Friday, April 21, 2017, as part of the national Lights Out Canada initiative.

“We continue to educate students about renewable energy and teach positive behaviours around energy consumption,” says Director of Education Norm Blaseg.

He added: “Lights Out Canada is a wonderful opportunity to take advantage of natural light and to learn how our actions can help prevent climate change.”

The Environmental Committee has been issuing challenges to staff and students in Rainbow Schools since the start of the school year.

Staff and students wore vintage clothing in support of Green Consumer Day, ate pulses and shared recipes in support of the International Year of the Pulses, went paperless in support of World Paper Free Day, composted organic waste, turned down the heat and wore a sweater, and conserved water on International World Water Day.

What will next month’s challenge be?