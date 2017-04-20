Espanola Traffic Enforcement

On April 12th, 2017, at approximately 11:06 pm, an officer with the Espanola Police Service was on general patrol on Queensway Ave. and observed a motor vehicle that had been traveling westbound suddenly come to a halt in the middle of the intersection at Mead Blvd. The officer stopped to investigate the matter, and upon examining the vehicle and speaking with the driver determined that the vehicle was not properly plated or insured, and the driver also did not have a driver’s licence.

The driver was charged for Use Plates Not Authorized for a Vehicle, Drive No Licence, and Operating a Motor Vehicle with No Insurance. He will appear in Espanola court on May 4th, 2017 to answer to the charges. The licence plates were also seized from the vehicle and the vehicle was towed from the roadway.