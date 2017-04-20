Espanola Excessive Speeding

On April 17th, 2017 at approximately 8:06 pm, an officer with the Espanola Police Service was on general patrol on Highway 6 in the area of Clear Lake, and observed a motor vehicle that was obviously traveling well in excess of the posted speed limit of 60 km/h. The officer activated the radar unit and observed the vehicle’s speed at 111 km/h, and subsequently stopped the motor vehicle for the offence of stunt driving.

The driver was charged with the offences of Driving a Motor Vehicle While performing a Stunt – Community Safety Zone, contrary to Section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act, as well as the offence of Speeding – 111 km/h in a Posted 60 km/h community safety zone. He will appear in Espanola court on June 8th, 2017 to answer to the charges. Pursuant to the Highway Traffic Act regulations the driver’s licence was also suspended and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.