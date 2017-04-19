Wiikwemkoong pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by SUV Thursday

WIIKWEMKOONG—A Wiikwemkoong man is in serious condition at Health Sciences North in Sudbury after being hit by a SUV on the evening of Thursday, April 13. Wikwemikong Tribal Police report that they were called to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Wikwemikong Way at Kaboni Road where an SUV had hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to hospital from the scene with life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV did not sustain any injuries in the accident. Charges have not been laid. The Wikwemikong Tribal Police are continuing this investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service at 705-859-3141.