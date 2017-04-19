Myrna Clark, of Mindemoya, passed away suddenly at her residence on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in her 73rd year. Dear daughter-in-law of Ruth Stone, cherished sister-in-law of Fred Savage of Beamsville, Elva McMullin of Sault Ste. Marie and Marilyn Riley. Beloved aunt of Ted Savage, Sandra Savage, Susan (Phillip) Mitchell, Cathy (Ernie) Blanchette, Judy (John) O’Rourke, Brenda (Kevin Skanes) Reed, Jackie (Todd) Irwin, Janet (Jason) Michaud, Matthew Riley and Laura Riley, as well as many great nieces and nephews, and her best friends Fern Patterson and Carol Love. Predeceased by her husband Gary, parents Manley and Violet (Ansley) McMullin, brother Ben McMullin, and sister Donna Savage. Myrna taught school for several years, was a member of the Eastern Star and served on the board of the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary. She was an avid snowshoer, and also enjoyed curling, biking, travelling and gardening. Visitation will be held at the Mindemoya United Church, 6070 King Street, Mindemoya on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 11:30 am until time of the funeral service at 1 pm. Interment Mindemoya Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.