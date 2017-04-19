Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Ice chips!

Little Current’s Michael Laidley has been awarded another honour. Laidley is a member of the St. Laurence University Saints, a NCAA Division One hockey team where he is the only non-senior to receive a “letter for his sweater.” Michael, still a sophomore, has been chosen as an assistant captain with the squad. Though a soft-spoken, quiet young gentleman, Michael is a leader by example. He is in tremendous condition, dependable, an all-out, 110% player who is an example to his teammates of how to play the game. The head coach put it succinctly, “In the short time I saw him play last year (Michael suffered a major leg injury) I realized he was another guy who thrives on hard work. He is a determined leader and an honest and forthright person.” High praise indeed! Michael has been a Flyer, a Panther, one of the Wolves and now a top-notch Saint!

Aurora Ominika-Enosse, who plays for the North York Lady Storm, came up big in the last game of her season. Playing against Whitby at the Westwood arena in Brampton this weekend she dominated the game both offensively and defensively to pick up the MVP award. Her former Sudbury Lady Wolves coach, Michael Parent was in the arena to see her and commented that she completely deserving of the award. Kudos, Aurora!

Those hockey fans who watched the late ‘80s Manitoulin Dolomite Bantams and the first year of the Manitoulin Midget Panthers will no doubt remember crew-cut, forward/defenseman Chip Swihart. Chip’s son Jacob was just awarded a scholarship to the University of Toledo, Ohio. Jacob is a tough, 6 foot, 205 lb. defenseman with the Valpo Hockey program in Indiana where he was part of the 1A State Championship. The coach of the university squad believes that “Swihart’s championship experience will help stabilize the Rockets for the next four years.”

Hats off to three Manitoulin house league and Panther players who cracked the Nickel City AAA Minor Bantam Sons last week. Being the only Minor AAA Bantam squad in the area the lads competed against 40-plus players and came out on top. This is a tribute to the personal drive and training that they put in as well as the programs on Manitoulin that prepared them for this high level of hockey. The three young gentlemen are: Sam Assiniwe, Carson Shawana and Liam Bridgeman. Congratulations and keep up with the hard work guys, because you now well know that in AAA your work ethic and effectiveness earns your next shift.

Additionally, Sam and Carson had a special experience in Amos, Quebec this past weekend. Both were invited to play both Peewee and Bantam at the 28th annual event for the Abitibiwinni teams. The pair were instrumental in winning the Peewee championships and donning the silver medals as bantams. On top of all the other fun things experienced on the weekend they both also turned 13 at the event.

Greg Trudeau-Paquet continues to get accolades for his hockey. He just received an invitation to the camp of the O.H.L.’s Barrie Colts which is an indication of his skills’ potential. In addition this past weekend saw him compete for the ABL Midgets in Amos, Quebec where he was the top scorer and MVP of the entire tourney. In the championship game he notched three assists and scored a goal!

Take a gander at “Manitoulin History” on Facebook and you will see a fabulous picture of the top line of the old Sheguiandah Bears. Featured are: Bill Trimmer, Bill Strain and Bill Keatley. There is no doubt that they were as good as they were “Billed.”

Wikwemikong High School Badminton Players off to NOSSA Championships

Congratulations to Ian Dokum and Mary Pangowish who won the silver medal in the Midget Mixed Doubles division (going to 3 sets, just a few points away from the gold). Eileen Letander-Trudeau and Hannah Peltier also won the silver medal in the Senior Girls Doubles division. These athletes will now be representing Wikwemikong High School at NOSSA this week in North Bay.

Basketball phenom has Wikwemikong ties

Hats off to the grandson of Alex Fox and Pokey Homer, Jayden Fox, who has become a top-notch basketball player down in Michigan. He plays for the ABC Young Lions, an AAU team and recently won an important tournament.

