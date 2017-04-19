Assiginack Public Library Feature

by Debbie Robinson

Ferenc Mate and his partner Candace gave up the craziness of life in New York and relocated to Tuscany, Italy. His book, ‘The Hills of Tuscany: A New Life in an Old Land’ is the story of finding happiness and an enchantingly new and totally different life. Mate has created an effervescent memoir so beautifully descriptive that you can feel the Mediterranean sunshine, smell the pungent scent of fresh truffles, hear the soft, carefree notes of a violin, see the lasting grandeur of historic ruins and taste the sweetness of freshly pressed grapes. This book is a treat that lingers even after you read the last line.

British author, James Lovelock is an informed and exact authority and his writings have influenced the way many people see the world. In his book, ‘The Revenge of Gaia: Why the Earth is Fighting Back and How We Can Still Save Humanity’ he exposes governments and their arrogance–packing an environmental punch. It is sometimes amusing, often grave, definitely passionate and singularly spiritual. Earth (Gaia) will survive…but will we? That’s the question of the day and this book goes a long way to clarifying where the Earth and humanity currently stand in these difficult times–a very thought provoking chronicle!

‘The Various Flavours of Coffee’ by Anthony Capella is a vivid look at a time past through a story that amazes. It is full of surprise, strong emotion and many little plot deviations. It is at its very heart a love story, sometimes joyous, sometimes sad and infused with coffee, travel and history—you will definitely want a second cup!

The Master of Macabre, author Stephen King’s novel, ‘Finders Keepers’ is scary, thrilling and really creepy. King always manages to connect with his readers—a true characteristic of a great storyteller. This tale about a crazed fan with an over the top compulsion is both chilling and powerful.

Young Adult Pick: ‘Shatter Me’ by Tahereh Mafi.

DVD Pick: ‘Jungle Book’ starring Neel Sithi–a live action remake of the Rudyard Kipling classic story–great family fun!

