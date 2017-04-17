National recall of Robin Hood flour expanded to 16 Products

Recalled products
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|Code(s) on Product
|UPC
|Additional Info
|Creative Baker
|All Purpose Flour
|10 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2017 OC 26 and 6 300 SK
|6 28622 10180 8
|Only product with a best before date of October 26 2017 (2017 OC 26) and the production code 6 300 SK is being recalled
|Robin Hood
|Best for Blending Flour
|2.5 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 FE 02 and 6 307 548
|0 59000 01534 7
|Only product with a best before date of February 02 2018 (2018 FE 02) and the production code 6 307 548 is being recalled.
|Robin Hood
|Best for Blending Flour
|2.5 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 FE 03 and 6 308 548
|0 59000 01534 7
|Only product with a best before date of February 03 2018 (2018 FE 03) and the production code 6 308 548 is being recalled.
|Robin Hood
|All Purpose Flour, Unbleached
|5 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 AL 26 and 6 300 548
|0 59000 01685 6
|Only product with a best before date of April 26 2018 (2018 AL 26) and the production code 6 300 548 is being recalled
|Robin Hood
|All Purpose Flour, Original
|5 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 AL 26 and 6 300 548
|0 59000 01654 2
|Only product with a best before date of April 26 2018 (2018 AL 26) and the production code 6 300 548 is being recalled
|Robin Hood
|Bread and Roll Mix Homestyle White
|1.36 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2017 AU 26 and 6 300 548
|0 59000 00238 5
|Only product with a best before date of August 26 2017 (2017 AU 26) and the production code 6 300 548 is being recalled
|Robin Hood
|Best for Blending Flour
|2.5 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 JA 24 and 6 298 548
|0 59000 01534 7
|Only product with a best before date of January 24 2018 (2018 JA 24) and the production code 6 298 548 is being recalled
|Robin Hood
|Best for Blending Flour
|2.5 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 JA 25 and 6 299 548
|0 59000 01534 7
|Only product with a best before date of January 25 2018 (2018 JA 25) and the production code 6 299 548 is being recalled
|Robin Hood
|All Purpose Flour, Unbleached
|5 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 AL 25 and 6 299 548
|0 59000 01685 6
|Only product with a best before date of April 25 2018 (2018 AL 25) and the production code 6 299 548 is being recalled
|Robin Hood
|Best for Bread Flour Homestyle White
|5 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 AL 25 and 6 299 548
|0 59000 01519 4
|Only product with a best before date of April 25 2018 (2018 AL 25) and the production code 6 299 548 is being recalled
|Robin Hood
|Bread and Roll Mix Homestyle White
|1.36 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2017 AU 25 and 6 299 548
|0 59000 00238 5
|Only product with a best before date of August 25 2017 (2017 AU 25) and the production code 6 299 548 is being recalled
|Robin Hood
|All Purpose Flour, Original
|5 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 AL 27 and 6 301 548
|0 59000 01654 2
|Only product with a best before date of April 27 2018 (2018 AL 27) and the production code 6 301 548 is being recalled
|Robin Hood
|All Purpose Flour, Unbleached
|5 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 AL 27 and 6 301 548
|0 59000 01685 6
|Only product with a best before date of April 27 2018 (2018 AL 27) and the production code 6 301 548 is being recalled
|Robin Hood
|All Purpose Flour, Original
|10 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 AL 28 and 6 302 548
|0 59000 01652 8
|Only product with a best before date of April 28 2018 (2018 AL 28) and the production code 6 302 548 is being recalled
|Robin Hood
|All Purpose Flour, Original
|5 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 AL 28 and 6 302 548
|0 59000 01654 2
|Only product with a best before date of April 28 2018 (2018 AL 28) and the production code 6 302 548 is being recalled
|Robin Hood
|All Purpose Flour, Unbleached
|5 kg
|Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 AL 29 and 6 303 548
|0 59000 01685 6
|Only product with a best before date of April 29 2018 (2018 AL 29) and the production code 6 303 548 is being recalled
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O121 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by findings by CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been reported illnesses associated with flour; however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.
More information
Public Health Notice – Outbreak of E. coli infections linked to Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original
For more information, consumers and industry can contact the CFIA by filling out the online feedback form.