National recall of Robin Hood flour expanded to 16 Products

Ottawa, April 16, 2017 – The food recall warning issued on April 12, 2017 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional product information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.Ardent Mills is recalling various brands of flour and flour products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O121 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.