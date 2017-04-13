September 17, 1936 – April 6, 2017

In loving memory of Shaen Morency Rolston, the family announces her passing on April 6, 2017 at the Maison McCulloch Hospice in Sudbury, Ontario. Beloved wife of William (“Bill”) Trotter Rolston. Daughter of William Desmond Hugh Beresford (“Pat”) and Jeanette Dorothea Cecila Morency (nee Deschamps – “Jenny”) Patterson, both predeceased. Loving mother of Shannon (husband Mark) Burns, Christopher (wife Sarah) Rolston, Bruce (wife Sherri) Rolston and Brooke (husband Michael) Gougeon. Cherished grandmother of Jeremy Ethan Rolston Burns, Carleigh Sarah Michelle Burns, Cameron James William Burns, Alexander William Robert Rolston, Kiera Lynn Rolston, Kate Christopher Rolston, Dax William Rolston, Jessica Shaen Rolston, Sierra Sheila Rolston. Cassidy Faith Rolston, Matthew Richard Gougeon, Jake William Gougeon and Sara Rolston Gougeon. Dear sister of Michelle Calder Patterson Bethel and sister-in-law of Lynda (husband Arthur (“Buz”) Lee and Albert (“Al”) Rolston. When she was young Shaen lived with her family in Vancouver and Victoria. She and her sister Michelle had their early education at Norfolk House in Victoria. When her parents moved to Toronto Shaen attended Etobicoke College and then Branksome Hall before taking her training as a nurse at Toronto General Hospital. After graduation she nursed at The Sick Children’s Hospital. After raising her family Shaen owned and operated The Ptarmigan gift shop with her friend Marlene Penttila and worked as a volunteer at the Cancer Treatment Centre. Shaen loved tennis, golf, downhill and cross country skiing, travel, genealogy and spending time with family and friends at camp. At Shaen’s request there will be no visitation. Cremation with internment at Elmview Cemetery on Manitoulin Island and Active Pass in British Columbia. A celebration of Shaen’s life will take place at 470 Lakepoint Court (home of Mike and Brooke Gougeon) on April 29, 2017 commencing at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Foundation, the Maison McCulloch Hospice or a Charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home.