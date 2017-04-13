June 21, 1935 – April 2, 2017

Noreen Obotossaway, a resident of Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, passed unexpectedly at the Manitoulin Health Centre on April 2, 2017 at the age of 81. Born to Laura and Simon Nahwegwzhic (predeceased). Loved sister of Sandra Donaldson. Beloved mother of Karen (Barry) of AOK, Carol (Bruce) of Pembroke, Jeffery of AOK, Jenny (Alex) of Sudbury, Amanda (Sean) of AOK, Ashley (Mike) of Sault Ste. Marie, Amy (Geoffrey) of Calgary. Predeceased by loving husband Earl and children Janice, Greg and Robert. Loved by many grand children. Family and friends gathered at the Aundeck Omni Kaning Community Centre. Visitation was from 1 pm on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Evening Services were held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 8 pm and WednesdayApril 5, 2017 at 7 pm. Funeral Service was at 11 am on Thursday, April 6, 2017 with Reverend Gerry Legault officiating. Burial at Aundeck Omni Kaning Cemetery.