Laura Jeanette (Hembruff) Allen, a life-long resident of Manitowaning, passed away April 3, 2017, at the Mindemoya Hospital, with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert Stanley Allen. Beloved daughter of the late Vera (Hopkin) and Reuben Hembruff. Loved by her sister, Marion Estelle Hembruff, and late brother, Jim (Patricia) Hembruff. Loving and loved mother of Laurie (Michael) Addison of Gore Bay, Robert Allen of Manitowaning, Reuben (Sharon) Allen of Manitowaning, and Stacy (Mark) Ostland of Owen Sound. Treasured Grandma of Curtis, Janelle, Brendan, Brittany, Macy, Ethan, and Ashley. Dear sister-in-law of Harold (Betty) Allen, and predeceased by Dorothy Perisol, and Doris (Lloyd) Jeffkins. Jeanette will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Jeanette's greatest joy was sharing time and memories with her family and close friends. She was passionate about Manitoulin history and dedicated many hours researching family trees. She always had time to share this information with others, working as the curator of the Assiginack Museum for over 25 years. Jeanette enjoyed a multitude of hobbies, including knitting, crocheting, reading, jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, playing board games and cards. She loved curling, swimming, skating and volunteering for Minor Hockey, teaching Sunday School, leading Messengers, and helping out in her community. Jeanette will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Her legacy will live on through her family and friends. Visitation was held at Knox United Church in Manitowaning, on Thursday April 6, 2017 from 7 pm until 9 pm. The funeral service was held at Knox United Church in Manitowaning at 11 am on Friday, April 7, 2017. Memorial donations may be made to Knox United Church or a charity of your choice.