C.C. McLean P.S. Colts Going Strong!

by Rachael Orford

Happy Easter everyone!

What do you get if you pour boiling hot water down a rabbit hole? Hot cross bunnies!

The last two weeks have been very exciting. This is what has happened:

On Tuesday, April 4, a representative from Science North came to our school to do some workshops and make a presentation. Most classes got to go to the library to do different workshops. Then later in the day, the whole school got a chance to see five different experiments.

The experiments involved different types of chemical reactions. The first experiment used a potato, tube and air. The second experiment used water and a few different chemicals. Then, two students got to see what it is like to have fly (the insect) vision. They got to put on goggles that showed them what a fly would see. Another experiment used the old fashion way of making a homemade volcano, while the last experiment used a fog machine. Everyone enjoyed the workshops and the school is still in one piece.

More excitement continued last Friday, April 7, when the OPP Canine Unit came for a visit. Constable Mihell is one of 28 OPP canine handlers in Ontario, and we were lucky enough to meet him. Constable Mihell talked about his job and what he does, as well as his journey to become a police officer who works with dogs.

Along with him, he brought his partners, Ash and Bones. Both dogs have various different jobs. Some dogs are trained to find people and others are trained to find non-living things, such as explosives. Bones showed his skills by finding an object that was hidden somewhere in the gym. The demonstration concluded by having the students break off into two lines; one to pet the dog, Bones, and the other to try on some equipment.

Monday, April 10, was an exciting day for the whole school. There was an assembly for the Staples Superpower Your School contest. The results are official and the school received the $25,000.

Speaking of recycling and saving the earth, I would have put in a joke about paper, but it is tear-rible.

Yesterday, April 13, some students from Grades 7 and 8 went to the Math and Science Olympics at Science North. The students got to design, build and problem solve as well as use their teamwork skills. Everyone had a great time.

Joke of the week: What do you call a parade of rabbits going backwards? A receding hare-line.

Upcoming events include Pizza Day, Spirit Day and Earth Day clean up.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”