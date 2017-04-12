Split Rail Brewing Co. expands operation

GORE BAY—Split Rail Brewing Company in Gore Bay has expanded operations, increasing its brewing capacity.

“We have two new fermenters/aging vessels and doubled our fridge space, increasing our overall brewing capacity,” said Andrea Smith, who co-owns Split Rail with Eleanor Charlton. “We have also completed upgrades to our retail store, including more cold beer display, fresh paint, new shelving and new signage. We will also be expanding our licenced patio to create more licenced space for customers to enjoy a sample.”

With the expansion comes the need for more staff, and Ms. Smith said that she and her partner are excited to be growing their team and are in the process of hiring.

Also with the expansion comes the potential to expand sales to outside their retail store and select area restaurants. Ms. Smith said that customers could see Split Rail potentially in Beer Stores soon.

“With the retail store we try to work with local artists,” Ms. Smith shared, noting that Kendra Edwards Designs created their promotion cards, Island Promotional Products designed and made the Split Rail t-shirts, Kathryn Corbiere of OneKwe created the shop and Trade Fair signage and Beacon Images their banner.

This is Split Rail’s second expansion since opening in July 2015. Last summer the brewery installed a new brewhouse and expanded its product line, adding to favourites Hawberry Ale, Copper Lager and Amber Ale with LoonSong Oats Stout, Manitoulin Summer Wheat and a Golden Lager.

The Split Rail Brewing Company is located at 31 Water Street in Gore Bay and is open this month Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm with expanded hours starting in May—check Expositor advertisements and www.splitrailmanitoulin.com for more information.