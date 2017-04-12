Samantha Ramage returns home to open family law practice

LITTLE CURRENT—Manitoulin’s Samantha Ramage has returned to the Island to practice family law, opening Ramage Law Office Professional Corporation in Little Current.

“It feels good to be back,” said Ms. Ramage when The Expositor spoke with her earlier this week about her new practice. “I knew I wanted to return home to Manitoulin, it was just a matter of when.”

Ms. Ramage explained that following an Expositor article featuring Ms. Ramage’s graduation from law school and Call to the Bar last fall, she received a number of calls, email and texts from Island residents asking her about taking them on as a client.

“I had to refer people to other attorneys I know on the Island, but it put the bug in my ear that it might be time for me to move home,” shared Ms. Ramage.

“There is a small bar here,” said Ms. Ramage of Manitoulin, “and some (lawyers) are retiring—the practices are busy.”

She said that once she made the decision to move home, doors opened for her.

“Everyone was just ready to help,” said Ms. Ramage, noting that someone offered her an office space, another offered to renovate it, even a cupcake tray was loaned from a high school friend for the opening celebration. “That’s just Manitoulin for you—if you need help, everyone is ready and willing to lend a hand.”

Ms. Ramage will be focusing on family law through her new practice including separation agreements, divorce, child support, spousal support and custody and access.

“My mission statement or goal is ‘Northern advocacy, Island solutions’,” she noted. “Separation or divorce is a really traumatic time for people, but I want to help clients put the pieces back together—I hope to help clients rebuild their lives in a way that works for them going forward.”

Ms. Ramage grew up on Manitoulin, graduating from Manitoulin Secondary School before attending Cambrian College for Journalism. After graduating, she was hired as the communication officer for the Northern Ontario Service Deliverers Association that led her to Thunder Bay and law school.

She knew that she wanted to make a difference and when she learned about Lakehead University’s new law school, Bora Laskin, she decided to apply.

Ms. Ramage was accepted into the inaugural class and took part in the integrated practice curriculum (IPC), a new alternative to the traditional law school requirements to article with a firm after graduating. Instead of articling, Ms. Ramage earned her degree in three years, taking six classes a semester with practical components woven throughout and a half-year placement her final year, which she did with Falconers LLP in Thunder Bay. She also worked part-time for the firm throughout her semesters at Bora Laskin, full-time in the summer and was hired by the firm as an associate after graduating last spring.

Ms. Ramage will be holding an open house for her new firm this Thursday, April 13 from 3 to 6 pm, although Ms. Ramage won’t be officially open and taking on new clients until May 8.

“I’m hoping that people will drop in and say hi and see the office,” said Ms. Ramage, adding that there will be light snacks. “I’m excited to be back and looking forward to seeing everyone.”

Ramage Law Office Professional Corporation is located at 1 Water Street West, between the laundromat and the Edgewater Pharmacy. She can be reached at 705-968-1212 or by email at sam@ramagelaw.ca. For more information visit, www.ramagelaw.ca.