Missing Skylar Becking-Fillier has been found in good health

Requesting Public Assistance in Locating Skylar Becking-Fillier; Located

Skylar Becking-Fillier has been located in good health.**UPDATE**

Greater Sudbury Police would like to thank the public for its assistance in this matter.

**ORIGINAL**

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year old, Skylar Becking-Fillier.

He was last seen on Monday, March 27, 2017 in Greater Sudbury.

There is a concern for his well-being as a result of the length of time he has not been seen or heard from.

He is described as being 5’7” tall and weighing approximately 159 lbs. He has medium length, wavy, light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TIPSUD and the information to CRIMES (274637).