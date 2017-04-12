Double check your listing on the Garon do not spray list

To the Expositor:

A few years ago, Hydro One sprayed Garlon RTU in Central Manitoulin. We, along with a number of our neighbours, requested that spray not be used close to our properties. We are located on Big Lake and had researched the harmful effects on aquatic life, which even the manufacturer lists on the product specifications. We were also concerned about other possible side effects perhaps not yet fully understood.

We requested that a representative come to speak with some of us and address our concerns. When we questioned him, one item that was mentioned was the fact that workers had to wear specific types of foot protection during application since the Garlon RTU could “eat through” their boots.

When we did observe spraying taking place, the workers were wearing full protective suits from head to toe including hoods and gloves.

It would seem that perhaps this product isn’t as safe as shampoo, detergent or dish soap, as was suggested by Councillor Wood, at least I don’t know of anyone who wears hazmat suits or heavy leather boots while bathing or doing housework.

One last thing to keep in mind for those residing in areas where Garlon RTU will be applied; even though a number of people in our area had made it perfectly clear, in writing, that they wanted no spray near their properties, some found out too late that it had been done while they were not in residence. It was by luck that spraying was not done on another property which owners had requested to be on the “Do Not Spray” list. While the representative from Hydro One was talking with us at Big Lake, our neighbour double checked and found that his name was indeed on the spray list when he had specifically requested it not to be.

So beware. Double check the lists with Hydro One and do some research. Every day, new and enlightening information is revealed about chemicals that were once deemed “safe.”

Manitoulin’s beautiful lakes and the life they support are too precious to throw away because spraying is an easy and quick fix.

Lynn Quesnel

Collingwood and Big Lake