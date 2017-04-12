Attention Drivers: Watch for Wildlife on Roadways this Spring

Ontario is asking motorists to be extra cautious on roads across the province this spring as wildlife become more active.

Watch:

Scan the entire road ahead. Moose, elk and deer are particularly active along roadways in the spring, especially at dawn and dusk. Deer rarely travel alone, so when you see one there are likely more nearby.

Smaller animals can be very difficult to see on the road, especially after dark. Reptiles are most active in warm weather, while amphibians tend to be active in rainy weather.

Wait:

Motorists seeing these animals along the road should slow down and sound their horn in a series of short bursts.

Animals can run onto the road when disoriented by headlights. At night, motorists should blink their headlights to warn the animals and give them a chance to move out of the way.

If it is safe to do so, you may move smaller animals off the road in the direction that they were headed.

Be Extra Careful:

Where roads cross creeks or rivers

In wooded corridors

Where field edges run at a right angle to the road

Where fences meet roads

Where wildlife crossing signs are posted

Stay in Control:

Watch your speed when driving at night. Slowing down will give you more time to respond.

Brake firmly if an animal is standing on or crossing the road, stopping if necessary. Avoid swerving; it may result in loss of control and a more serious collision.

For more information, check out tips for motorists in Ontario.