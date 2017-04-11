Green Bay farmer fights Canada goose shooting related convictions

MANITOULIN—Green Bay’s Paul Skippen is officially appealing the charges he was found guilty of in provincial court last fall relating to an incident where the farmer shot a Canadian goose out of season, without a permit and from a roadway.

Mr. Skippen told The Expositor last Friday that he was advised by his attorney Brad Allison not to pay the fines (which amount to over $1,500) and that Mr. Allison has prepared and served his factum (a statement of the facts of the case). Once he has proof of service, they will file the factum and transcripts with the court.

Ms. Skippen was found guilty for both the unlawful shooting of the Canada goose outside of the hunting period under the Migratory Birds Convention 1995 and unlawfully discharging a firearm in the travelled portion of a right of way for public vehicular traffic. He was found not guilty for the third charge: knowingly making a false statement to a conservation officer.

Justice Hayden, who presided over the case, fined Mr. Skippen $1,250 plus costs for the firearm charge and $300 plus costs for the goose shooting. She did not suspend Mr. Skippen’s hunting licence for a year but did order that the firearm that the ministry (MNRF) seized from Mr. Skippen not be returned.

The factum states that the Crown failed to properly introduce evidence of provincial regulations and the Justice of the Peace participated in producing evidence in that regard. It goes on to state that the Crown’s theory on the shot from the road was impossible and the reasons for the judgment are inadequate in that respect and that the Justice of the Peace demonstrated bias against Mr. Skippen throughout the entire trial.

Mr. Skippen hopes that a hearing date will be set later this month.