Former Chief Georgina Thompson passes into the Spirit World

AN Head Office (Nipissing First Nation) April 10, 2017 – Deputy Grand Council Chief Glen Hare on behalf of the Anishinabek Nation, sent out his condolences today to the family of former Sheguiandah Chief, Georgina Thompson.

“I send my condolences to the family of Georgina Thompson and also to the community of Sheguiandah,” says Deputy Grand Chief Hare.

Thompson served as Chief three times in Sheguiandah, as well as three terms as councillor.

A traditional funeral will take place at her brother Norman Augonie’s home on Wednesday, April 11.

