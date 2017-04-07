Strain’s Plumbing opens in Gore Bay

GORE BAY—The owner-operator of Gore Bay’s newest business is happy that he was able to return home to the town where he was born and grew up in, to open his new venture.

“I just wanted to come back to the Island,” stated Mitchell Strain, of Strain’s Plumbing. “I have been travelling back and forth from Sudbury to the Island on weekends for awhile now. I just wanted to get back to the Island.”

As part of his studies while at Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS), Mr. Strain had worked as a co-operative education student at O. Bond’s Plumbing in Mindemoya, and apprenticed there for five years.

He then moved to Sudbury where he worked for Percy Witherell Plumbing for a year, followed by Sudbury HVAC Pipe Mechanical where he worked for about a year.

Mr. Strain said, “I can pretty much provide any kind of plumbing service a customer may require, such as hydronic heating, opening and closing cottages, water treatment, fixing and repairing faucets and toilets and the like.”

“One of the more recent jobs I had was (installing) the bathroom plumbing in the new Noble’s apartment buildings (in Gore Bay),” said Mr. Strain, who has also recently completed a plumbing job at Buoy’s Restaurant in Gore Bay.

“My rates are good,” stated Mr. Strain. Potential customers can contact him by phone at 705-210-0774.