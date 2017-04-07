Notice of Storm Power Interruption To Hydro One Customers

Outage Notification for Hydro One Customers in Location(s) detailed below:

Reason for Interruption:

Late last night, high winds with gusts as high as 70-85 km/h have moved into Southern and Central Ontario. Heavy wet snow has developed across North Central Ontario along with high winds. This has caused customer interruptions to ramp up quickly across the province with multiple outages to both the high voltage and distribution system. Early damage assessment has resulted in a lot of tree damage and hydro poles down.

Actions Being Taken:

At this time there are approximately 58,000 customers without power across Hydro One’s distribution system. Approximately 2,700 Hydro One customers in Zone 6 remain without power at this time. Hydro One currently has 86 staff working in the area with more crews being mobilized. A helicopter will assist in restoration efforts once weather conditions permit. There are approximately 2 poles and 1 transformer that have been damaged and need to be replaced throughout the zone. Hazardous driving conditions continue to hamper damage assessment and restoration efforts.

Zone: 6 Northeast Op Centre: ALGOMA # of Incidents: 2 Customers Off: 128 Longest ETR: Friday Apr. 07, 2017 14:45

Zone: 6 Northeast Op Centre: MANITOULIN # of Incidents: 1 Customers Off: 2 Longest ETR: Friday Apr. 07, 2017 14:30

Zone: 6 Northeast Op Centre: NIPISSING # of Incidents: 43 Customers Off: 2409 Longest ETR: Friday Apr. 07, 2017 22:00

Zone: 6 Northeast Op Centre: SUDBURY # of Incidents: 3 Customers Off: 165 Longest ETR: Friday Apr. 07, 2017 13:00

Hydro One reminds all members of the public to always stay clear of downed power lines or equipment. Never assume they are safe to approach.