MSS dinner and dance raises funds for band and choir trip

EVANSVILLE—A very successful fundraising dinner/dance was held for the Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) band and choir trip to Montreal to take place later this month.

“We are very thankful to all of you for being here tonight,” stated MSS music teacher Chris Theijsmeijer, to the crowd of about 120 in attendance for the dinner/dance held at the Burpee-Mills Community Centre this past Saturday. The idea for the event, and the fantastic roast beef dinner, was prepared by Melody Hore and her husband Murray, who were assisted by other willing volunteers.

After Minster Janice Frame provided grace, followed by the fabulous dinner, several MSS band and choir students took to the stage to perform. They were followed by a performance by members of the Manitoulin Swing Band, providing music for the evening’s dance.

Mr. Theijsmeijer told the Recorder, “this is for the MSS band and choir trip which we will be taking in three weeks’ time.” MSS will also be hosting a spring concert, he pointed out, which will include other elementary schools on Manitoulin Island.

“Melody Hore had contacted me about holding this dinner/dance,” said Mr. Theijsmeijer.

“I had attended a spaghetti supper in February that the MSS music program held as a fundraiser,” Ms. Hore told the Recorder. That proved a little disappointing as that event was not very well attended. “As the people ate their supper, the students played music and sang. I thought that this was one of the most enjoyable events I ever attended. The spaghetti was good too. These students and staff put a lot of time and effort into this fundraising event, only to have their esteem cut short. Mr. Theijsmeijer came to our table and my husband Murray talked about the students and their performances during the evening. Later I told everyone at dance class all about this musical night and how wonderful these kids performed. So, I got to thinking about having a fundraiser dinner and dance to help them out.”

She contacted Mr. Theijsmeijer about the idea of a dinner/dance, noting she wanted MSS students to play music at the event. She also asked the Manitoulin Swing Band, who quickly confirmed they would be available to perform at the dinner-dance.

“To have our students to play and the Manitoulin Swing Band perform was great,” said Mr. Theijsmeijer. “A big thank you to Melody (Hore) and all her helpers for all of this,” he added.

A total of $2,100 from the evening was raised to help finance the MSS trip.