Gore Bay Flying Club officially established

GORE BAY—With a very good crowd on hand for its meeting and 36 members having already signed up the Gore Bay Flying Club has now been established, as well as being incorporated.

A meeting was held last week to look at the formation of the club and a motion was passed by all those on hand to establish the Gore Bay Flying Club. “We have now established the Gore Bay Flying Club,” confirmed Wade Cook, who noted as well the club will be seeking Canadian Owners Pilot Association (COPA) Flight designation (which among other benefits provides for the club to have insurance).

Mr. Cook explained a committee was formed, and “we had ten people come forward to provide $2,000 toward the purchase of an airplane. The acquisition of the aircraft is a go,” he said, explaining that the aircraft to be purchased is a 1968 Pipe Cherokee 140. “The deal we got was too good to let pass,” he said.

Tim St. Amand was voted in as chair of the GBFC at last week’s meeting.

