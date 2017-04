Espanola Police

Media Release: Mischief

On March 28th, 2017, the Espanola Police Service responded to a complaint of mischief at an Oscar Street home. An officer attended and determined that sometime during the night of the 27th – 28th of March an unknown person had damaged a shed at that location by spray painting obscenities on the exterior of the structure.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact the Espanola Police Service, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.