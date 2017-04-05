Robin Hood flour recall expanded to nationwide due to E. coli contamination

Ottawa, April 4, 2017 – The food recall warning issued on March 28, 2017 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. is recalling Robin Hood brand All Purpose Flour, Original from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O121 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

Recalled products

Robin Hood – All Purpose Flour, Original – 10 kg – Lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 AL 17 and 6 291 548 – UPC 0 59000 01652 8

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O121 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.