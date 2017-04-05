Jake’s to expand to Little Current May 1

LITTLE CURRENT—After 21 years in business, Jake’s Home Centre in Mindemoya will be expanding and is set to open a second store in Little Current next month (May 1).

“We are excited to be expanding to Little Current,” said Jake’s proprietor Adam Smith. “We saw that there was a need after Snappy’s (Furniture and Appliances) closed when (Allan Varey) retired.”

The new store will be opening in the Island Business Centre on Highway 6 (formerly the Children’s Aid Society office) but Jake’s flagship store will remain in Mindemoya.

“We think there is a good market and want to offer the service for the area,” added Mr. Smith. “With the Little Current store we will be offering a wide variety of outdoor patio furniture, barbecues and fire pits. The Mindemoya store will also be carrying patio furniture, but the focus of the outdoor furniture will be in Little Current.”

The new store will also be carrying appliances, mattresses and furniture, in addition to a cross section of offers such as sheets, bedding and towels from brands such as GE, Serta, Ashley, Panasonic, Samsung, Broil King, Palliser, Elran, England, Superstyle, Yamaha, Hunter Douglas, Magnussen and many more.

Jake’s was started 21 years ago in Mindemoya by Kevin Mackan, with Mr. Smith and his wife Erin purchasing the business from the family six years ago following Mr. Mackan’s passing.

“We have continued to follow the same philosophy that Jake’s was founded on: No gimmicks and customer-focused service,” said Mr. Smith. “We will be carrying over this philosophy to the new store, as well as our policy of price matching Canada-wide. Our goal is to ensure that people can shop local without paying more.”

Mr. Smith added that also, just as with the flag ship store, Jake’s in Little Current will be offering Island-wide deliveries.

“Jake’s (in Little Current) will be soft opening May 1 with a grand opening celebration to follow later this summer which will include special sales and deals,” Mr. Smith noted. “We are really looking forward to opening the new store.”

The tentative hours of the Little Current Jake’s Home Centre are Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm, but the final store hours will be announced closer to the opening date. The Island Business Centre is located at 9050 Highway 6.

For more information, call the Mindemoya Jake’s Home Centre at 705-377-6060 or visit jakes.ca