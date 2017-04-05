Health and Wellness Expo on this Saturday, April 8 at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre

LITTLE CURRENT—This Saturday, April 8 marks the Manitoulin Island Health and Wellness Expo 2017 at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre with speakers from multiple facets of the health and wellness community looking to share ideas and concepts with the Manitoulin community.

Seven speakers are lined up for the event with booths also set up all day at the hotel, from 10 am to 6 pm. The speakers are Rolanda Manitowabi, who is currently earning her Masters of Applied Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania speaking from 10:15 am to 10:45 am; Kathleen Taylor, a wellness advocate, will be teaching an essential oils 101 class from 11:15 to 11:45 am; Mary Pheasant will be speaking on the art of healing and wellness from 12:15 to 12:45 pm; Nancy Rose, founder of Ultimate U Mindset Solutions, will speak on providing life-changing insights into the power of the mind from 1:15 pm to 1:45 pm; Terra Kerani will host an informal discussion on how to make auto-immune, paleo clean eating the foundation of your healthy lifestyle from 2:15 to 2:45 pm; Sarah Cadorette of Bodystream Medical Clinic, a Health Canada and OHIP approved medical marijuana clinic in Sudbury, will be speaking on the timely topic of medical marijuana from 3:15 pm to 3:45 pm; Muriel Boivin, counsellor, will share a chapter from her new book on creating your success and wellbeing in all areas of your life from 4:15 pm to 4:45 pm; and Julie Rochefort of Sheguiandah will speak on ‘finding your balance and challenging your inner critic’ from 5:15 pm to 5:45 pm.

The Manitoulin Island Health and Wellness Expo 2017 will be held from 10 am to 6 pm this Saturday, April 8 at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre in Little Current.