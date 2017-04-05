Graffiti vandals hit the Chi-Cheemaun at her dock in Owen Sound

Members of the Owen Sound Police Service continued to investigate the mischief throughout the day. More damage reports were received as homeowners awoke to discover damage to their properties which included homes, fences, garages and vehicles that had been sprayed with paint. The areas involved included the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue West and 12th Street West to 6th Avenue West. Constable Chris Hartley stated “the community really came together to help solve this crime. Video evidence that was promptly provided by nearby businesses and property owners proved invaluable in this investigation.”

At approximately 7:40 PM the two youths were located and arrested at a west-side apartment building. The youths, aged 14 and 16 years respectively, cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They each face 15 counts of mischief under $5000, and two charges each of breach of undertaking. They are being held in custody pending a bail hearing later this morning.

Kaleena Johnson, of the Owen Sound Transportation Company Limited told the Recorder on Tuesday, “there was some vandalism done on the ship. Not too much, it was minimal, but our work crews are doing a good job of cleaning it up. They (vandals) also hit the train cars at the marina and rail museum.”