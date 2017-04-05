Burns Wharf Theatre continues quest for repairs

MANITOWANING—Inch by inch, row by row, the Burns Wharf Theatre Players (BWTP) are getting ever closer to seeing their dream of getting back into the Burns Wharf theatre building realized.

BWTP spokesperson Marilyn Wohlberg told The Expositor that, thanks to ongoing fundraising efforts, the Players have raised just over $10,000 to date, which goes towards covering the $12,209 needed for the architect’s fees. The fees cover the four trips made by Castellan James and Partners, the drawings and a phase-by-phase cost estimate for bringing the theatre up to compliance with provincial requirements. The Township of Assiginack has graciously covered the remaining $1,824.

“The BWTP is truly appreciative of the generous response of the Assiginack community, town council and others in donations for the renovation project of $10,385, for which the township has issued tax receipts,” Ms. Wohlberg told The Expositor.

“We emphasize that the legwork has been done, the architect’s report submitted and approved by the township,” she added. “All that is required is the funding for the project to move forward. We request that the community continues to show support by monetary donations and letters of encouragement.” The township will issue tax receipts for donations of $20 and over. Cheques can me made out to the Township of Assiginack with the memo line reading ‘Burns Wharf Theatre Renovation Fund.’

BWTP representatives (Ms. Wohlberg, her husband Elwood and Peter Baumgarten) met last week with Councillor Hugh Moggy and Mayor Paul Moffatt to discuss those funding options. The meeting ended on a positive note with the BWTP seeking out funding options that could be used to renovate the Burns Wharf. Once the Players find a suitable funding option, they will bring it to council to request council’s blessing. There is no guarantee that council will approve the funding options, however.

“All of our options have to be weighed when applying for grants,” Assiginack clerk Jeremy Rody explained.

The BWTP is gearing up for another exciting summer season, again at the Debajehmujig Creation Centre. This year, the Players are taking Gilbert and Sullivan’s ‘The Sorcerer’ to the stage.

“We are rehearsing in the Assiginack Public School gym,” Ms. Wohlberg noted.

Show dates for ‘The Sorcerer’ are: May 31, June 1-3, June 7-10, June 14-16, all at 7 pm, and matinee performances are on June 4 and June 11 at 2 pm.

For tickets, please call 705-859-3808 or visit www.burnswharf.net.