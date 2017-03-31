OPP INVESTIGATING FAIL TO REMAIN COLLISION

(NICKEL CENTRE, ON) – On March 31, 2017 at 4:29 a.m., members of the Sudbury Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and Sudbury District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to Highway 17 in Nickel Centre regarding a motor vehicle collision.

Investigation has thus far determined that a male driving a car travelling westbound on Highway 17, west of Glenbower Crescent, had collided with the rear end of a tractor trailer. The male driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital. The tractor trailer involved failed to remain at the scene of the collision. Police are looking to speak with the driver of the tractor trailer.

Any person with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.