New language apps launched at Lakeview School

M’CHIGEENG—Revitalizing First Nations languages was a key element identified in reconciliation, and the Anishinaabemowin Revival Program at Lakeview School has been front and centre in revitalizing and promoting Anishinabemowin with several curriculum projects that have proven highly successful.

This past Tuesday, March 28 two new language apps unveiled at Lakeview School helped to launch that effort into the 21st Century.

The two apps are free and, although only available for the iPad right now, they are free for anyone to download and use to help further their understanding of the language at www.mchigeeng.ca/apps.html .

“Children have been using these apps at home,” noted Lakeview Principal Neil Debassige. “They are fun to use and they work really well.”

Anishinaabemowin program coordinator Alan Corbiere demonstrated the two apps during the launch at the daylong Anishinaabemowin Celebration and APP Launch held at Lakeview. The programs utilize a memory game format to familiarize the user with spelling and pronunciation of words and syllables.

During the day’s events students at the grade school participated at word-based games that partnered physical activity with word recognition.

The Anishinaabemowin Revival Program curriculum is now being utilized at 15 schools across the Great Lakes basin where the languages of Odawa, Ojibwe and Potawatomie have their historical and cultural roots. “We are seeing more and more school boards come on board,” said Principal Debassige, who noted the curriculum is free to use. “All we ask is that they don’t claim it as their own and provide feedback, letting us know of any changes that they make.”